The Revolutionary War
The Betty Strong Encounter Center will focus on the Revolutionary War with a lectures by Dr. Don Hickey, Wayne State College Professor of History. 2 p.m. 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.
Native Plant Sale Information
We'll share information on the plants we'll offer in our 2019 Loess Hills Wild Ones Native Plant Sale, as well as how to order. 2-3:30 p.m. Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey
3:05 p.m. Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.