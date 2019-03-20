Try 3 months for $3

Midweek Mommy and Me Morning

9-11 a.m. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St., Sioux City.

Spring Equinox Hike at Nature Center

3-4 p.m. Hike the trails at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. We will take a guided hike, welcome the coming of spring and explore the nature center trails. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road.

Emmet Cahill from Celtic Thunder

7-9 p.m. Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave N.W., Le Mars. Tickets $10-$45.

 

