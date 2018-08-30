Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Turnpike Troubadours
Turnpike Troubadours with special guests Evan Bartels & the Stoney Lonesomes. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages show begins at 8 p.m. at The Beaumont Event & Concert Hall, 2611 N Hwy 15, Wayne, Nebraska. $38 advanced, $40 day of show, $88 meet & greet.
Spaghetti Dinner to help cure Alzheimer's Disease
Hep support the Alzheimer's Association by purchasing an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner 4 to 7 p.m. at Whispering Creek Retirement Community, 2609 Nicklaus Blvd. $7 includes spaghetti, salad, dessert and beverage. Call 712-276-2091 for more information.