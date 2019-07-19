Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Flight 232 30th Open House
Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation, 2600 Expedition Court, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Coffee will be available in the evening. A free will offering will be accepted to support the continued upkeep of the 232 exhibits at the museum.
Sioux City Food Truck Fridays
Food trucks from across the region serve a variety of lunch choices each Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during a 13-week summer season at Pearl Street Park, Seventh and Pearl streets.