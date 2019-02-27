Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning
9-11 a.m. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St., Sioux City.
Planetarium program
4-5 p.m. Free, Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee.
Sioux City Farmers Market Vendor Meeting
6-7:30 p.m. The meeting is open to all returning vendors, interested vendors, and the general public. Downtown Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City.