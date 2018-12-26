Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Finding Neverland
Finding Neverland tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., 7:30 p.m.
Recycle Your Christmas Trees
From Dec. 26 to Jan. 13, the Conservation Board will collect undecorated Christmas trees to be chipped for cover on the trails at the Nature Center. You can drop off your tree with no lights, ornaments, stands or plastic bags and no wreaths at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, in the lower parking lot.