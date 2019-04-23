Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Mythbusters: Climate Change Edition
John Helms teaches chemistry and environmental science at Morningside College. Though not a climate scientist, he has had an intense focus on the global carbon cycle. 6:30-8 p.m., First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St. Hosted by Northwest Iowa Group of Sierra Club.
Vernon Tott Collection
A local soldier’s powerful photographs of the liberation of a WWII concentration camp will be on display at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., from April 6 to 28 in honor of Sioux City Tolerance Week.