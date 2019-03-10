Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
17th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Clown/Chef Unit Breakfast Buffet
Enjoy a menu of scrambled eggs/cheese, biscuits and gravy, apple glazed french toast and more. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Masonic/Shrine Center, 820 Nebraska St., Adults $8; Children 6 and under free.
Live Irish Folk Music
2 p.m. Ceili Band of Sioux Falls will be performing. Admission is free. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.
The Le Mars Community Theater presents 'An Inspector Calls'
7:30 p.m. Tickets $15, The Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. N.E., Le Mars.