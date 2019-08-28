Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Cybersecurity Tech Town Hall
Come hear the FBI and Iowa technology leaders discuss cybersecurity as it relates to manufacturing and digital security at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., 8-9:30 am. This event is free and attendees must be 21 years or older. To register, visit technologyiowa.org/Events.
Sioux City Farmers Market
Locally grown produce, delicious baked goods and beautifully hand crafted items. Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot, at the corner of TriView Avenue and Pearl Street. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.