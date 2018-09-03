Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Labor Day Picnic
Sergio Fox of Sioux City, 14, grabs a burger during the 2017 Labor Day picnic at Riverside Park in Sioux City.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Sheldon Labor Day Fly-In Breakfast

See antique, classic and home built aircraft on display 6:30 to 11 a.m. at Sheldon Regional Airport, 3020 NW Blvd. in Sheldon, Iowa. Sheldon Boy Scout Troop 155 will be serving a pancake and sausage breakfast. View displays and aircraft for free! Adults $6, children $3 and kids under 5 eat free.

Free Labor Day Picnic

Free food and fun and games for the kids 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park, 1401 Riverside Blvd. Free and open to the public! Kids games, raffles, prizes, giveaways and more. Guest speaker Martin O'Malley. Hosted by Woodbury County Democratic Party.

