Sheldon Labor Day Fly-In Breakfast
See antique, classic and home built aircraft on display 6:30 to 11 a.m. at Sheldon Regional Airport, 3020 NW Blvd. in Sheldon, Iowa. Sheldon Boy Scout Troop 155 will be serving a pancake and sausage breakfast. View displays and aircraft for free! Adults $6, children $3 and kids under 5 eat free.
Free Labor Day Picnic
Free food and fun and games for the kids 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park, 1401 Riverside Blvd. Free and open to the public! Kids games, raffles, prizes, giveaways and more. Guest speaker Martin O'Malley. Hosted by Woodbury County Democratic Party.