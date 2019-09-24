Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Historic Fourth Street Walking Tour
Explore the two-block area previously known as “Lower Fourth Street,” which has the best concentration of late 19th century commercial buildings in Sioux City, with Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk. Meet at corner of Fourth and Virginia, 5:30 p.m. Free.
The Art of Frank Howell
More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum’s new exhibit, "The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years." Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s.