Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
NAIA Basketball
Watch the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Championship final game at the Tyson Events Center at 7:05 p.m. The game will also be televised live on ESPN3.
Augustana Choir
The Augustana University Choir will perform at 7 p.m. at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St. Free will offering.
Nature Tales
Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time on wild cats like bobcats and mountain lions. We’ll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org. 10-11:30 a.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.