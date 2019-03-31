Try 3 months for $3
Hockey Sioux City Musketeers vs. Tri-City Storm

Sioux City Musketeers' Marcus Kallionkieli controls the puck against Tri-City Storm during a hockey game in Sioux City on Friday.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Marathon Read-Aloud: The Grapes of Wrath Play

2-4:30 p.m. Join in on an informal read-aloud of the stage version of The Grapes of Wrath as adapted by Frank Galati. Weikert Auditorium, Buhler-Rohlfs Hall, 1501 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.

The Righteous Brothers

7 p.m. Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.

Sioux City Musketeers Hockey

Musketeers vs. Fargo, 3:05 p.m. Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

