Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Planetarium program
Free public shows at Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa, every Sunday and Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule.
E Pluribus Unum
E pluribus unum, the traditional motto for our country, is also a great idea for the creation of art. The artworks included in this exhibition represent diverse ways in which repetition and pattern can be used to create more visual excitement while also creating more cohesion. Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.