Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
"Whale of a Tale"
The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will present “Whale of a Tale,” a kids’ drop-in activity in the Sgt. Floyd Classroom. Admission and materials will be free. 1-3 p.m. Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.
The Barnes Bull Riding Challenge
The popular event returns to Sioux City including mutton bustin, a children’s petting zoo and western merchandise vendors. 7:30 p.m. Tyson Event Center Gateway Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
Wayne's World Karaoke
9 p.m. Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Neb.