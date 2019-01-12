Try 1 month for 99¢

"Whale of a Tale"

The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will present “Whale of a Tale,” a kids’ drop-in activity in the Sgt. Floyd Classroom. Admission and materials will be free. 1-3 p.m. Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.

The Barnes Bull Riding Challenge

The popular event returns to Sioux City including mutton bustin, a children’s petting zoo and western merchandise vendors. 7:30 p.m. Tyson Event Center Gateway Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.

Wayne's World Karaoke

9 p.m. Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Neb.

