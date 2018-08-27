Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
National Old Time Music Festival
A celebration of America's rural music heritage on 10 stages today through Sept. 2 at Plymouth County Fairgrounds, 500 Fourth Ave. NE in Le Mars, Iowa. Camping for RVs for $15 per night with electricity; $10 without. You can get a season pass for only $80. Visit www.music-savers.com for more information.
Drawing Conclusions
Exhibit of drawings by Amy Foltz are now on display at the Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave. Reception for the artist held 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3. Both reception and exhibit are free and open to the public. Visit www.morningside.edu for more information.