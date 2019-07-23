Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
'Frogs: The Thin Green Line'
Northwest Iowa Group of Sierra Club program and discussion at 6:30 p.m. at First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St. Come as early as 5:30 for potluck and conversation. The Nature film "Frogs: The Thin Green Line" will be screened.
'Lady Bird'
Film & Discussion Night with Dr. Mike White, assistant professor of communication arts, Wayne State College. The film is "Lady Bird" directed by Greta Gerwig. Free popcorn. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7. South Sioux City College Center, 1001 College Way.