'Frogs: The Thin Green Line'

Northwest Iowa Group of Sierra Club program and discussion at 6:30 p.m. at First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St. Come as early as 5:30 for potluck and conversation. The Nature film "Frogs: The Thin Green Line" will be screened.

'Lady Bird'

Film & Discussion Night with Dr. Mike White, assistant professor of communication arts, Wayne State College. The film is "Lady Bird" directed by Greta Gerwig. Free popcorn. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7. South Sioux City College Center, 1001 College Way.

