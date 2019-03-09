Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
St. Paul's Lutheran School Craft Fair And Flea Market
More than 20 vendors are participating. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. St Paul's Lutheran School, 612 Jennings St., Sioux City.
'The Bridges of Madison County'
Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd. Sioux City, Tickets $18 adult, $15 student, $12 kids 12 and under.
The Gatlin Brothers
The Gatlin Brothers: A Night with Larry, Steve and Rudy will tell the story of the band's storybook career while performing some of their most known hits. 8 p.m. Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.