Midweek Mommy and Me Morning
9-11 a.m. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play. St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones St., Sioux City.
Library Storytime
10:30 -11 a.m. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Building Bridges to Better Lives
An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.