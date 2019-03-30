Try 3 months for $3

GhostShip Live at Sgt. Brew

GhostShips first trip to Sgt Brew. 9 p.m. Free, 701 1st St. Sergeant Bluff.

Home Free: Timeless World Tour

The all vocal (a cappella) country music sensation Home Free is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits to Sioux City.  7:30 p.m. Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St.

'Mamma Mia!' at Akron Opera House

7:30 p.m. Akron Opera House, 151 Reed St., Akron, Iowa.

 

