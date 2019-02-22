Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Family Nature Night
7-8 p.m. Free, Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboj.
Roy King
Come enjoy country music, a big dance floor and cold drinks. Bring your friends, everyone is welcome. 8 p.m. South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Neb.
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey
Sioux City takes on Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.