Family Nature Night

7-8 p.m. Free, Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboj.

Roy King

Come enjoy country music, a big dance floor and cold drinks. Bring your friends, everyone is welcome. 8 p.m. South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Neb.

Sioux City Musketeers Hockey

Sioux City takes on Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.

