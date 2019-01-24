Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Youth classes
Children ages 4 and up can learn boxing, Brazilian jiu jitsu and other fighting styles from DeVall MMA & BJJ coaches. DeVall MMA & BJJ, 709 Douglas St., Sioux City.
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap
Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. 8:30 p.m. Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City.
Building Bridges to Better Lives
An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House. 9 a.m. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.