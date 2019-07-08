Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Theatre Camp
Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, will host a theatre camp for high school students July 8–11. The camp costs $250 per student, which covers room and board and access to campus facilities.
Kingdom Fit Power Praise Aerobic Dance
Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian music. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Please call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as location occasionally changes. Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St., 5:30-6:30 p.m. Donations appreciated.