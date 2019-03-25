Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Library Lecture
The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting a lecture at 7 p.m. in the Gleeson Room of the Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St. The theme of this year's lecture series is "The Writings of the Apostle Paul: Under the Law or Not?"
Robot Zoo
An interactive exhibit that reveals nature as a master engineer through the creation of larger-than-life robotic animals. The Robot Zoo exhibit provides hands-on learning opportunities to discover how animals work, and how to engineer and animate robots. Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Neb.