Constructs (A+A)
Briar Cliff University will be exhibiting the artwork of Omaha artist and architect Thomas Prinz from Jan. 25 through March 15 at the Clausen Art Gallery on Briar Cliff University’s campus. Prinz’s exhibit, entitled “Constructs (A+A),” focuses on the interactions of contrasting parts, fusing influences found in modern physics and Eastern mysticism.
E Pluribus Unum
E pluribus unum, the traditional motto for our country, is also a great idea for the creation of art. The artworks included in this exhibition represent diverse ways in which repetition and pattern can be used to create more visual excitement while also creating more cohesion. Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes. 11 a.m., Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B).