ArtSplash
A two-day family-centered art festival featuring nearly 80 artists from around the country. Proceeds fund education and exhibition programs and help the Sioux City Art Center remain free to the public. Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
End of Summer Foam Party
End of Summer Foam Party at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., 9:30 p.m. Drink and shot specials all night, live DJ and more. Send the summer out in style! Ages 21+.