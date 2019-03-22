Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Swanky Chic Junk Boutique
Siouxland's Indoor Junk Vendor Event. Where we're classy, trashy, and a little sassy! This amazing show features ONLY vintage, hand-made, re-purposed, primitive, rustic, antique & retro junk. 10 a.m. Delta Center, 385 E 4th St., South Sioux City, Neb.
Sioux City Senior Center For Active Generations
Dance to a live band. Cost is $3 for Senior Center members, $6 for non-members. 1-3:30 p.m. Sioux City Senior Center, 313 Cook St., Sioux City.
BINGO GONE WILD
11 p.m. $15 for paper, $30 for machine, WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th, Sloan.