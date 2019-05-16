Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Orange City Tulip Festival
See orange tulips of different varieties throughout Orange City, along with many events and activities, Thursday through Saturday. Join in the fun of seeing three parades, hundreds of Dutch dancers, national and local entertainment, a Dutch market, Artisan market, fireworks and more.
75th Anniversary of D-Day
June 6, 2019, marks the 75th anniversary of the largest amphibious attack in history. A "History at High Noon" presentation at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., will focus on this historic day. Attendees are encouraged to bring lunches. 12:05 p.m.