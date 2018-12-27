Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Hike the Wild
Find out about this special holiday hike on our website. Winter Wonderland Walk, Kenue Park, 3-5 p.m. Dickinson County Nature Center, 2279 170th St., Okoboji, Iowa. Free. http://dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com/environmental-education/
Recycle Your Christmas Trees
From Dec. 26 to Jan. 13, the Conservation Board will collect undecorated Christmas trees to be chipped for cover on the trails at the Nature Center. You can drop off your tree with no lights, ornaments, stands or plastic bags and no wreaths at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, in the lower parking lot.