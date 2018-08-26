Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Monarch butterfly
Buy Now

A monarch butterfly rests on a flower along the Missouri River in Sioux City.

 Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal file

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Wiffle Ball Classic

Family-friendly Wiffle Ball Classic noon to 3 p.m. at Miracle Field of Sioux City, 1001 Riverside Blvd. Activities will take place throughout the tournament and concessions will be available. Proceeds will benefit Siouxland CARES’ positive youth development programs. To learn more, call 712-255-3188 or siouxlandcares.org.

Monarchs!

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

It's all about monarchs at this free Loess Hills Wild Ones program 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Adams Homestead, 264 Westshore Drive. Learn about monarchs and see native plants that support monarchs and other insects, moths and butterflies. Call 712-986-6333 for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments