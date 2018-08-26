Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Wiffle Ball Classic
Family-friendly Wiffle Ball Classic noon to 3 p.m. at Miracle Field of Sioux City, 1001 Riverside Blvd. Activities will take place throughout the tournament and concessions will be available. Proceeds will benefit Siouxland CARES’ positive youth development programs. To learn more, call 712-255-3188 or siouxlandcares.org.
Monarchs!
It's all about monarchs at this free Loess Hills Wild Ones program 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Adams Homestead, 264 Westshore Drive. Learn about monarchs and see native plants that support monarchs and other insects, moths and butterflies. Call 712-986-6333 for more information.