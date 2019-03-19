Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes. 11 a.m., Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B).
Building Bridges to Better Lives
An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the Mary J. Treglia Community House. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Essential Oils Diffuser Jewelry
MakerSpace Sioux City, 1401 TriView Ave., 6:30-7:30 p.m., $10. In this class we will be learning about essential oils and their effect on our mood and mind. In addition we will be making an aromatherapy bracelet to enhance that feeling anywhere and everywhere you go. Register at www.makerspacesiouxcity.org/classes