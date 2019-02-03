Try 1 month for 99¢

Wildlife photography

Award-winning outdoors photojournalist Larry Myhre will focus on his passion for wildlife photography at “Our Wild Neighbors.” 2 p.m. Admission will be free; a reception will follow. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.

Shen Yun

Packed with action, drama, beauty, and humor, Shen Yun takes the audience on a journey to experience the beauty, wisdom and virtues of a civilization 5,000 years in the making. 7:30 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 409 S. 16th St., Omaha.

Electric Sundays

MakerSpace Electric Sundays, your opportunity to begin or enhance your working knowledge of electronics, electrical and general industrial systems and circuits with Marlo and others. MakerSpace Sioux City, 401 TriView Ave., Sioux City.

