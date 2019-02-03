Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Wildlife photography
Award-winning outdoors photojournalist Larry Myhre will focus on his passion for wildlife photography at “Our Wild Neighbors.” 2 p.m. Admission will be free; a reception will follow. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.
Shen Yun
Packed with action, drama, beauty, and humor, Shen Yun takes the audience on a journey to experience the beauty, wisdom and virtues of a civilization 5,000 years in the making. 7:30 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 409 S. 16th St., Omaha.
Electric Sundays
MakerSpace Electric Sundays, your opportunity to begin or enhance your working knowledge of electronics, electrical and general industrial systems and circuits with Marlo and others. MakerSpace Sioux City, 401 TriView Ave., Sioux City.