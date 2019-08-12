Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Siouxland Discovery Chorus
Annual barbershop harmony concert at Latham Park, 1915 S. Lemon St., 7 to 8:30 p.m. Experience the harmony of the Siouxland Discovery Chorus and help support Latham Park. Free admission, free will offering. Free ice cream at intermission.
Kingdom Fit Power Praise Aerobic Dance
Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian music. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Please call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as location occasionally changes. Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St., 5:30-6:30 p.m. Donations appreciated.