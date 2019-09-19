Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Prof
Minneapolis-based rapper Prof performs at Anthem, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., 8 p.m. Visit tickets.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com for tickets.
History at High Noon: Highway 20
12:05 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Matt Anderson, curator of history, will trace the development of U.S. Highway 20 in and around Sioux City from the early 1920s through the late 1970s.