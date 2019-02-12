Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Top Jobs Career Expo
A total of 16 employers and four career service providers are taking part in this year's Career Expo, offering a wide variety of positions. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stoney Creek Conference Center, 300 Third St. For more information, visit www.siouxcityjournal.com/CareerExpo
Nature Tales
Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time. We’ll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org. 10-11:30 a.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes. 11 a.m., Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B).