Rev. Richard Allen Farmer
The Rev. Richard Allen Farmer, a pastor and accomplished musician, will be at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. He will speak in chapel at 11:05 a.m. and will give a vocal and piano concert at 7 p.m. Both events will be in Christ Chapel and are free and open to the public.
Mindful Meditation
Start your new year with mindful awareness and movement. Sioux City Public Library has teamed up with Evolve Yoga and Wellness Center to offer mini-workshops that restore equilibrium and a positive state of mind. Feel free to come in your work attire. 12:10-12:50 p.m., Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St. Free.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes. 11 a.m., Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B).