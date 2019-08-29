Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Regency Square's Summer Bash
Free and open to the public. There will be Anthony the Balloon Man, games with prizes, pigs in a blanket and the band Jerry O'Dell. This year's theme is "Welcome to the Jungle." 6-8 p.m. at Regency Square Care Center, 3501 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City.
'The Littles' Artist's Reception
Reception, 5-7:30 p.m., for Amy Thompson's most recent art exhibit, "The Littles," at the North Sioux City Library, 601 River Drive.