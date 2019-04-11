{{featured_button_text}}

Spring Awakening

The University of South Dakota presents "Spring Awakening," by Duncan Sheik and Steven Slater, performed on the Wayne S. Knutson Main Stage in Vermillion, 7:30 p.m. This Tony-Award winning rock musical explores the tumultuous journey from adolescence to adulthood.

Sioux City Camera Club

First Presbyterian Church, Sixth and Nebraska streets, 7-9 p.m. Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcome to attend. Enter through the church lower level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship.

