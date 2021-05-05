Today we celebrate the outstanding nurses of 2021

We’re back!
Thanks to dedicated health care workers who have been diligently vaccinating Siouxlanders, we’re able to celebrate the area's outstanding nurses at an actual event.
In 2020, because of the pandemic, we had to have a virtual ceremony. This year, we’re going to safely gather from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 5 at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City to introduce the year’s winners.
Inside today’s section, you’ll learn more about the five recipients:
Dr. Jackie Barber, Morningside College
Joan Greder, June E. Nylen Cancer Center
Jennifer Kuiken, Happy Siesta Health Care Center
Shelby Petersen, Siouxland Community Health Center
Chantelle Prins, Family Health Care of Siouxland, Northside
What you’ll find is the passion they have for their profession and the people they serve. That’s a key component in all who pursue health care professions. Because something – like a pandemic – can happen at any time, they need to be ready to react in a minute’s notice and stay on duty for however long it takes.
That’s a tall order. But, in Siouxland, it has been met – and then some.
While we’re honoring five in today’s section, they’re merely representative of the hundreds of health care professionals who are just as worthy.
We also want to thank our presenting sponsor, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, and our supporting sponsors, Morningside College, Briar Cliff University, Siouxland Community Health Center, June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Happy Siesta Health Care Center and Family Health Care of Siouxland, for making this event possible.
At the May 5 celebration, Wendy Lindley, the chief nurse executive at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, will be our keynote speaker.
Be sure you check out siouxcityjournal.com for coverage of the event.
And the next time you see a health care worker, please be sure to extend your thanks for a job well done.