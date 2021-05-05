Today we celebrate the outstanding nurses of 2021

We’re back!

Thanks to dedicated health care workers who have been diligently vaccinating Siouxlanders, we’re able to celebrate the area's outstanding nurses at an actual event.

In 2020, because of the pandemic, we had to have a virtual ceremony. This year, we’re going to safely gather from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 5 at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City to introduce the year’s winners.

Inside today’s section, you’ll learn more about the five recipients:

Dr. Jackie Barber, Morningside College

Joan Greder, June E. Nylen Cancer Center

Jennifer Kuiken, Happy Siesta Health Care Center

Shelby Petersen, Siouxland Community Health Center

Chantelle Prins, Family Health Care of Siouxland, Northside