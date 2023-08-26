Even though he's been in TV shows, films and commercials in California for more than 30 years, Tom Katsis has achieved what some actors can only dream of.

The Sioux City native has gone viral.

"Imagine that," the 80-something-year-old Katsis said with a chuckle. "I'm on my way of becoming an influencer."

This was due to a savagely funny, three-minute video entitled "The Millennial Job Interview," in which he plays an employer interviewing a 20-year-old applicant (played by actress Melissa Tucker) for a position at his company.

Asking the applicant if she was proficient in office technologies like Excel or PowerPoint, the millennial says she's more engaged in Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter.

"I was surprised you didn't say Facebook," Katsis as the mildly-befuddled Baby Boomer said.

"(Facebook) is for old people," Tucker as the young applicant Amy said with a laugh. "Like my parents."

"The Millennial Job Interview," which was filmed in 2017, has been viewed more than 13 million times on YouTube in addition to other video-sharing sites.

"That opened a lot of doors," Katsis said of the video which was written by Ralph Odierna and directed by Daniel Brea. "In fact, it still is."

It is also a fitting, late-career boost for Katsis, who remembered being aced out of his first big acting role in a Hunt Elementary School Christmas pageant when he was in the fourth grade.

"I was going to play the part of Santa Claus but my teacher, Mrs. Zerbe, said I was too tall to fit in the costume," he said with a wry laugh. "I was replaced by someone who was younger and smaller than me."

Luckily, Katsis, a graduate of Central High School and Wayne State College, had other opportunities to demonstrate his acting skills.

Working as a teacher at East High School from 1965 to 1972 as well as a home school teacher at West High School until 1974, Katsis left the education field to try his hand at insurance.

Throughout both careers, he acted in countless productions at both the Sioux City Community Theatre and Lamb Arts Regional Theatre.

"Sioux City has always has an excellent community theater scene," Katsis remarked. "I learned a lot from so many wonderful local actors."

When an opportunity came to sell insurance in California in the mid-1980s, he jumped at the chance.

"I got the chance to go into business but I could also read for acting parts," the modest Katsis explained. "Though if I had to rely on money made from my acting gigs, I'd probably be living in my car, right beside of the Los Angeles River."

"It might be a nice car," he added with a chuckle. "But I'd still be living in it."

Nevertheless, Katsis has some significant credits attached to his name.

For the most part, he played a multitude of principals, priests and a whole lot of upscale business guys.

Katsis even played a bloodied crime victim in a 2007 episode of "CSI."

"My one big line was saying 'please help me,'" he recalled. "Then my character died. Oh well."

Katsis has also carved out a niche in impersonating America's 16th President.

"I played the part of Abraham Lincoln in movies and TV commercials," he explained. "I am also Lincoln in live presentations that are designed for school assemblies."

Which is a nice side gig for Katsis, who still sells insurance when he isn't reading for roles.

So, acting-wise, what's upcoming for Katsis? A soon-to-be-released film written by Iowa native Jan Miller Corran.

"Actually, 'The Last Word' was originally a stage play that I was in," he said. "The film was shot during our closing night performance."

But don't be surprised if you see the spry senior citizen tossing a javelin or playing full-court basketball.

"I like staying active, both mentally and physically," Katsis said. "I'm a believer in (author and public speaker) John Maxwell,. Maxwell said, 'You show me a person who has passion and I'll show you a person who has energy. Passion creates energy.'"

Katsis, the only boy in a Greek family with five sisters, said he's always had a zest for life.

"I've been able to find my passion, whether it was in Sioux City or on the West Coast," he said.

Don't forget, Katsis' passion for performing can now be found online for the entire world to see.

"I can't believe how many views 'The Millennial Job Interview' continues to get," he said. "It's fun going viral."