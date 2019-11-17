Too early to know how Dean Foods bankruptcy will impact Le Mars plant

LE MARS, Iowa -- It's too early to know how -- or whether -- Dean Foods' bankruptcy -- will impact the milk giant's plant in Le Mars, local officials say.

Le Mars Mayor Dick Kirchoff said the bankruptcy has not impacted operations at the plant so far, as far as he knows.

"As near as I can gather, it's business as usual, and so we just have to wait and see how everything works out," the mayor said Friday. "You never want to see an industry close."

Dallas-based Dean Foods, the biggest U.S. milk producer, declared bankruptcy Tuesday after a years-long slump in demand for milk. The 94-year-old company lost money in eight of its last 10 fiscal quarters and posted declining sales in seven of the last eight.

Dairy Farmers of America, a national dairy marketing cooperative based in Kansas City, is "engaged in discussions to potentially purchase some or all assets" of Dean Foods, a Dairy Farmers of America spokeswoman said in an email to the Journal. She said, however, that "it’s premature to provide any details about specific locations at this time."