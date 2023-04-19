SIOUX CITY — The National Weather Service office out of Sioux Falls has issued tornado and thunderstorm watches for parts of Iowa and Nebraska which are listed as valid until 11 p.m., as of 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 19.

The tornado watch from the National Weather Service includes the Iowa counties of Woodbury, Ida, Sac, Monona, Crawford and Carroll and says that "a few tornadoes" are "possible" and that scattered hail, up to apple size, is "likely." Wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour are possible. The Nebraska county is Thurston. Thunderstorms are looking to develop by 5 p.m. near Highway 20 in northwestern Iowa and could impact areas between Sioux City and Storm Lake through 6 p.m., per NWS-Sioux Falls. A swathe of Dakota County, Nebraska is shown as an area of concern through 6 p.m. on a National Weather Service map.

The severe thunderstorm watch includes the Iowa counties of: Plymouth, Sioux, Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto and Pocahontas. That watch says "a couple tornadoes" are "possible" and scattered hail up to two inches is "possible." Isolated gusts up to 60 miles per hour are also "possible."

According to the NWS-Sioux Falls website: Tonight, in Sioux City, there's the possibility of a thunderstorm after 3 a.m. Lows will be around 44 degrees with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.