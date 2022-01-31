Tourism director: RAGBRAI kickoff in Sergeant Bluff will have big local economic impact

SIOUX CITY -- Kristi Franz, executive director of the Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, anticipates that RAGBRAI kicking off in Sergeant Bluff this year could have a direct economic impact of $3 to $5 million on the tri-state region.

"We are thrilled that RAGBRAI has picked Sergeant Bluff to kick off their 49th annual ride across Iowa," she said Monday. "As one of our community partners with Explore Sioux City, we will anticipate a huge economic impact, not only for Sergeant Bluff, but for the greater Sioux City region, as well."

Organizers for the 49th Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced on Friday night that the cross-state ride would kick off in Sergeant Bluff on July 23 and go through Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City, West Union and Lansing.

The selection of Sergeant Bluff marks the second straight year that the ride will start in Siouxland. Le Mars was chosen for ride's kickoff in 2020, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers kept Le Mars as the starting point of last year's ride.

Franz said she will be working with the City of Sergeant Bluff, RAGBRAI organizers and other community partners around the state to make this year's RAGBRAI kickoff the best yet. She said Sioux City metro restaurants, bars and retail businesses will see a "big uptick" in visitors during and leading up to RAGBRAI's kickoff.

"Also, you're indirect impact that comes from the suppliers of the goods and services that the hotels and restaurants offer to guests, so it's a big boom for the whole region," she said.

The SCRCVB, which Franz heads, focuses on bringing in new events and marketing Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events. The bureau has established several partnerships within the region, including the cities of Sioux City, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff.

Member hotels in those communities levy a 1.65% lodging fee paid by guests to finance the SCRCVB, which, in turn, recommends that visitors stay at those properties that voluntarily collect the fee.

Franz said she hasn't heard of Sioux City hotel rooms being snatched up for the event, since the announcement was just make a few days ago, but she said she wouldn't be surprised if that was the case.

"I'm sure there's a lot of participants, as well as spectators that are going to want to get rooms as early as they can, so it wouldn't be surprising that people would start booking now," she said.

RAGBRAI traces its roots back to August 1973, when a Des Moines Register feature writer/copy editor teamed up with a Register columnist to bicycle across the state, from west to east, documenting the 412-mile ride in the newspaper.

The first ride began in Sioux City with an estimated 300 riders, of which 114 are believed to have made it all the way across the state. A number of additional riders joined the ride on the leg between Ames and Des Moines.

From there the ride ballooned in popularity.

The average RAGBRAI route is 468 miles and usually has stops in eight towns, including the beginning and the end.

After leaving Sergeant Bluff, riders will stop overnight this year in Ide Grove. Two other Northwest Iowa cities -- Pocahontas and Emmetsburg -- also will be overnight stops on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

