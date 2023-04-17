An early morning collision Monday on Interstate 80 in Scott County killed a tow truck driver.

The crash occurred at 2:07 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 302, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. A 2015 Jeep patriot hit the tow truck driver, who was helping a broken-down bus on the side of the road.

The driver was outside the tow truck, the report states.

State police did not identify the tow driver in the report. The identities of the other drivers involved also were not released.

The investigation continued Monday morning, and charges were expected, the report states.