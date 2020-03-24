You are the owner of this article.
Traffic shift to begin Sunday on U.S. 75 between Sioux City, Hinton
Traffic shift to begin Sunday on U.S. 75 between Sioux City, Hinton

Roads construction stock report
Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Southbound U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton will be closed on Sunday.

Weather permitting, the Iowa Department of Transportation will shift southbound traffic onto the northbound side of the highway, creating a head-to-head, two-lane traffic pattern on the 4.4-mile section between Plymouth County Road C-80 on Sioux City's north side to Plymouth County Road C-60 near Hinton.

Left turns will not be allowed in the work zone.

The closure marks the beginning of the fourth phase of a six-phase project to rebuild U.S. 75 between Sioux City and Le Mars. This year's $14.4 million phase includes reconstruction of the road surface and lowering its elevation. Completion is expected by Nov. 1.

The northbound lanes of the highway between Sioux City and Hinton were rebuilt last year.

The northbound and southbound sections between Merrill and Le Mars were completed the two previous years.

The 6.5 miles between Hinton and Merrill are in the IDOT's construction program for 2022 and 2023.

