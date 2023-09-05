"At this time no cause for the derailment is known. D&I Railroad will continue to investigate this derailment and will determine a cause for the derailment in the future."

— Union County Emergency Management Director Jason Westcott in a statement on a train derailment last Wednesday near Military Road and Main Street in North Sioux City

North Sioux City train derailment A North Sioux City train derailment on Wednesday, Aug. 30 had officials tape off both sides of Military Road north of the intersection with Wa…

“All too often, scammers take advantage of 'Iowa nice' and manipulate people’s emotions for money."

— Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird on phone scams and robocalls

"... Concerned Iowans have been calling my office asking whether the same could happen here. My answer — not on my watch."

— Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on new COVID-19 restrictions at some colleges and businesses in other parts of the U.S.

Kim Reynolds Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

“Now we wait for an update on a project that has been delayed and we are not sure of the progress or updates. We are only two weeks out."

— Woodbury County Supervisor Matthew Ung on whether the county's new jail will be finished on time

Board of Supervisors meeting Matthew Ung, Chairperson (R) 4th District, center, leads the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Woodbury County Courthouse on…