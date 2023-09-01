NORTH SIOUX CITY — Two days after 16 train cars derailed along a bridge near Military Road & Main Street in North Sioux City, the roadway underneath that bridge was cleared for reopening.

Friday, Union County Emergency Management Director Jason Westcott sent a release at 1:17 p.m. stating the area below the train bridge would reopen later in the afternoon.

In the release, Westcott reiterated that among the cars to derail at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday there were 11 empty hopper cars, which were empty, and five tanker cars carrying ethanol.

"During this derailment no injuries occurred and no spill from any of the railcars occurred," Westcott stated.

He went to say D&I Railroad, working with BNSF Railway, cleared the derailed train from the tracks on Thursday and began work to replace the damaged bridge.

"At this time no cause for the derailment is known. D&I Railroad will continue to investigate this derailment and will determine a cause for the derailment in the future," the statement from Westcott said.

Immediately following the Wednesday derailment, officials from multiple agencies, including the Dakota Valley Emergency Services, North Sioux City Police and the Union County Sheriff's Office, had both sides of Military Road, north of the intersection of Water Avenue, taped off and were directing traffic away from the scene.