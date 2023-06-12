SIOUX CITY – Seven Union Pacific train cars derailed in Sioux City Monday morning.

The incident caused a portion of Dace Avenue to be closed near the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, which has reopened since.

Approximately seven cars from a southbound Union Pacific train derailed beside the Expo Center around 7 a.m. with three cars landing on their side, according to a statement from Union Pacific. The cars were carrying corn, which spilled onto the ground.

No one was injured and the cause of the derailment is under investigation, according to Union Pacific.

By late afternoon, the train cars were being moved off of the tracks and the corn was being cleaned up by crews including Union Pacific, Mainline Services LLC, a railroad emergency service, and a HAZMAT response team.

The derailment was Union Pacific's second in Sioux City this spring; in April, a southbound Union Pacific train derailed near the intersection of 28th Street and Floyd Boulevard. There were no injuries in the April derailment, and the damage was described as "minor."