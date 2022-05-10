Treasure of preservation: Obermeyer reflects on historic Milwaukee Railroad Shops' past

SIOUX CITY -- When Larry Obermeyer walks into the Roundhouse at the Sioux City Railroad Museum, he can almost hear the railroad workers from long ago in the gritty, authentic space.

When he follows the footpaths around the former Sioux City Engine Terminal and Car Repair Shops of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railway in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood, Obermeyer can practically visualize those workers being there.

"This is just a fascinating site with a really strong history. It's very unique that a site like this has survived to be able to be preserved. It's really a hidden gem in Sioux City," Obermeyer said, as he sat on a bench in the Roundhouse's atrium last Friday morning.

Obermeyer, who co-founded the Sioux City Railroad Museum, is slated to receive the 2022 Treasure of Sioux City award during Historic Preservation week, which begins Saturday. Obermeyer is being recognized for his contributions to the Historic Preservation Commission and the historical structures and stories the museum tells about Sioux City's history.

The 30-acre site, nestled in between the Loess Hills and the Big Sioux River, became home to the museum in 1995. Today, the museum features historic buildings and structures, as well as industrial archaeological sites, industrial heritage objects and a rail yard.

"When we first came out here, it was in really bad, derelict condition," Obermeyer recalled. "All you could see was crumbling buildings and trash and junk and farm machinery. Keeping that vision alive was one of the hard things."

A vision

Obermeyer said he grew up as a "railroad brat." His late father, who was also named Larry, worked for the Chicago & North Western Railway.

The elder Obermeyer got his start as a clerk when he was just 14. He moved into yard services and became a switchman and, then, a switch foreman. He was a yardmaster and, then, a conductor, before a stroke in his 40s forced him to retire.

"I just always developed a love of the railroads because of that," Obermeyer said. "I got my first train ride probably when I was about 4. Ever since then, it's just been a love affair with the railroads."

Obermeyer's father served as legislative director for the United Transportation Union and spent quite a bit of time studying railroad abandonments. Obermeyer himself developed a fascination for how the railroad came about and grew in the United States and the effect its workers had on communities.

The Siouxland Historical Railroad Association, which operates the museum, was "born on a napkin" in a restaurant in Southern Hills Mall in 1984, according to Obermeyer. He said he and his father began planning the railroad museum with the goal of protecting a downtown steam locomotive that had fallen into a state of disrepair. The city, at that time, was looking to dispose of it.

"He and I put together a plan for the association and, then, as we got started with the steam locomotive restoration, we realized we needed a lot bigger home than what we had for a rented building on Cargill's property. We started looking at this property here," Obermeyer said of the Riverside location.

The Sioux City Railroad Museum began in 1995 when the association secured the property at 3800 Sioux River Road with the help of a grant from the city. A 25-year preservation effort, which consisted of applying for grants, restoring buildings and acquiring more railroad equipment, followed.

In 2018, the National Park Service approved Sioux City's Milwaukee Railroad Shops as a federally-designated Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Obermeyer said the association's good relationship with the City Council, which sponsored federal and state grants for the museum, along with support from Missouri River Historical Development and the work of numerous volunteers over the years, have been instrumental in making the museum a reality.

"My dad passed away in 1999, so he never got to realize the dream out here," Obermeyer said. "Our volunteers have invested over $100,000 of labor, along with I don't know how many tens of thousands of hours we have from contractors, as well. We've gotten it to the point where all of the buildings are restored."

Obermeyer said he had two "great mentors," Gretchen Schlage and the late Glenda Castleberry, who bought into the vision he had for the museum and encouraged him to keep going with preservation efforts. He also said he is accepting the Treasure of Sioux City award on behalf of the volunteers who have dedicated their time to the museum.

"It's not really about me. It's about the effort and the people that have bought into the vision. It really does mean a lot that way," he said.

Worker camps

For 30 years, Obermeyer has been researching the history behind the Milwaukee Railroad Shops complex in Sioux City.

He learned that the railroad set up temporary construction labor camps at the site around 1916. Workers were separated by race and ethnicity, according to Obermeyer.

"I was learning that it was common practice by the railroads to set up these temporary construction camps, where they would move workers in for two to three years and build these terminals," he said. "We started looking for where would've been the possible place for them to have been at, and we isolated an area out in the field. We found some photos that actually showed the location."

If there was indeed a camp in the complex, Obermeyer thought it was quite possible that objects or artifacts, which would "speak to the workers," were buried in that location. He approached a couple archeologists and they devised a plan for an archeology study at the site. That plan was submitted to the State Historical Society of Iowa and the Gilchrist Foundation in Sioux City. Both entities decided to fund the project.

Earlier this month, for six days, four archeologists from the Office of the State Archeologist at the University of Iowa were on site, along with 127 volunteers. The group conducted a walking survey of the ground, 45 auger tests to identify artifacts or objects in the ground and six trench digs that went down about 4 feet.

"They did find hundreds of artifacts, which spoke to about four different periods of time for this complex," said Obermeyer, who noted that a 13-year-old boy found a 55,000-year-old shark's tooth. In prehistoric times, Obermeyer said the area was a "shark haven." "The Loess Hills right here are actually full of shark fossils."

Roughly a foot down, Obermeyer said the group came across a piece of pottery that dated back to 1,000 A.D., when the Mill Creek tribe occupied the land. A Mill Creek burial ground is located on top of the bluffs that overlook the complex.

Obermeyer said they also isolated the "boneyard" or "rubbish dump," where materials that were obsolete were scrapped, as well as the area where the labor camp was.

"They found multiple layers of silt that spoke to the different time periods of flooding. That silt covered up the compact dirt that served as the floor for the temporary labor camps," Obermeyer said. "While they were digging down and found that floor, they found pieces of eating utensils, glass bottles. They actually found a Budweiser Anheuser-Busch bottle with a label that dates to the turn of the 20th Century. And, then, they found some pieces of tin cups and tin plates."

Obermeyer said some of the artifacts were taken to Iowa City for intensive conservation work and dating. He said the archeologists plan to return to the site to do an in-field lab and that a much broader excavation of the labor camp site could be forthcoming.

