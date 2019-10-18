SIOUX CITY -- Three Bloodgood Sycamore and three Black Gum trees will be planted at Grandview Park Tuesday.
The tree planting event begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.
As part of its 100-year anniversary, Earl May Seed and Nursery is donating and planting the trees, which grow rapidly, thrive in any soil condition, are resistant to diseases and can adapt to both extreme wet and dry climates.
Earlier this year, Sioux City was again awarded the distinction of being a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for being committed to effective urban forest management.
Contact the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department at 712-279-6126 for more information.